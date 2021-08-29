crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Aaron Parker?

A late-night run to the deli turned deadly for 26-year-old Aaron Parker.
By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting inside of a local deli left one man dead and two women injured. Police are looking for two suspects in this case.

On Sunday, May 9, after 11:30 p.m., police were called to King Deli Grocery along the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

"Upon their arrival, they saw a male who was unresponsive who is later ID'd as Aaron Parker. Also at the scene are two other females who were shot," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Parker was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The two women did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for two suspects.

"We think there are two individuals involved in this due to the fact that the gun casings show there are two different gun sizes," said Montecalvo.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"Every time you shoot someone, it's a brazen act, malicious act," he said.

