Months after 16-year-old dies in Philadelphia shooting, gunman still sought by police

The lack of clues has stalled the investigation, and police need the public's help.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot multiple times and died days later in Philadelphia back in April.

Now, authorities hope a reward will bring the shooter to justice.

On April 27, police were called for reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of South 67th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

"Upon arrival, they find a 16-year-old victim who had been shot several times," said John Apeldorn with the Citizens Crime Commission.

That victim was identified as Jaseem Thomas. Authorities rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died days later.

"This incident happened at 6:30 p.m. in the daylight hours, six gunshots were fired," said Apeldorn. "And you know somebody had to see something."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"We need help in this case," said Apeldorn. "You can call, remain anonymous. No name, you don't have to give your name. We'll give you a code number. If that information is correct, an arrest is made, and the conviction, you get the money."

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

Again, all calls will remain anonymous.