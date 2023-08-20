Philadelphia man gunned down, killed while washing his car; shooter still sought

A Philadelphia man with a love for other people was gunned down while washing his car back in April.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man with a love for other people was gunned down while washing his car back in April.

Now, his uncle is making a plea for someone to help them find the killer.

"He was somebody who just always wants it to be better for everybody around him," said Terry Glen Harris.

Harris says his nephew, Amir Williams, made it a point to give everyone his attention.

"He was definitely someone who loved people, and thought people should be treated like people and seen as people," said Harris.

On April 10, the 28-year-old was washing his car in front of his house along the 2300 block of North 25th Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Just after 5 p.m., police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"You don't forget a day like April 10. That just will never, you know, leave your mind," Harris said.

Williams was taken to the hospital, where he died later that night.

"Everything was still in his possession," his uncle noted.

Right now, police have no motive for the shooting.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Williams' uncle urges anyone with a tip to go to the authorities, not the family.

"We really don't want the phone calls or the text messages, saying 'I know this, I know that,' because that's not helping," he said.