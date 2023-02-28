Armed suspects wanted for robbery spree in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties

Crime spree: The robberies took place over the past two months, mostly involving local Rite Aid pharmacies, but also involving small businesses like the Haze City Smoke Shop in Lower Merion.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police across the Philadelphia region are working to track down two men who they believe are behind a crime spree that spans three counties.

It took a little detective work and some good old-fashioned cooperation between jurisdictions for investigators to determine that two men seen on surveillance video are behind at least nine armed robberies across the region.

The robberies took place over the past two months, mostly involving local Rite Aid pharmacies, but also involving small businesses like the Haze City Smoke Shop in Lower Merion.

Lower Merion Police Det. Sgt. Michael Keenan says, "They demanded cash from the clerk there. He stepped back, and the males took an amount of cash from the register, and then fled on foot."

The armed suspects have targeted stores in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware counties and made off with thousands of dollars in cash.

The alleged getaway vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan with a broken headlight on the right side.

Detective Keenan says authorities are eager to get these thieves off the streets before they become even more emboldened.

Keenan has advice for any business owner or clerk who may come face-to-face with these suspects.

"Please don't be confrontational," he says. "Money is money and can always be covered by insurance, or returned, or found later. But we can't fix anybody after the fact if you get hurt."

Meanwhile, authorities are hoping someone from the public will recognize these men and contact police.

Keenan says, "It's certainly frustrating. I'm sure frustrated for the victims and business owners to have to deal with this. I want everyone to know we are doing the best we can for them to try to bring these fellows to justice."

Officials tell Action News these men are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.