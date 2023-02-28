Cross-legged abs - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has another ab workout that you need to try!
WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:
Pull, press, extend - Today's Tip
Squeeze and lift - Today's Tip
Chair Tricep Dips - Today's Tip
Curtsy with a press - Today's Tip
Side-leg crunches - Today's Tip
Game-changing presses: Today's Tip
Squat jack and plank - Today's Tip
Reverse fly, row, tricep extension - Today's Tip
Reverse lunge, curl, press - Today's Tip
Squat with heel lift - Today's Tip
Not your typical bicycle ab workout - Today's Tip