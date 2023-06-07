Delaware crossing guard retires after 51 years and gets nose pierced to celebrate

The 82-year-old started in 1972 at Castle Hills Elementary School on Moores Lane.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's an end of an era in New Castle, Delaware as longtime crossing guard Delores Nevaras begins retirement.

The 82-year-old started in 1972 at Castle Hills Elementary School on Moores Lane. Her last day on the job with the Colonial School District is Friday.

New Castle County officials presented Nevaras with a plaque and certificate of appreciation on Tuesday.

"It's been a pleasure being here 51 years. My husband retired from General Motors and I just decided it was time for me to leave now," Nevaras told Action News.

She said every day has been interesting, but now she is looking forward to sleeping in past 4 a.m.

Also, she recently crossed an item off on her bucket list and got her nose pierced!

We should also note that Nevaras is a fan of 6abc - and she especially loves Adam Joseph.

