New developments in officer-involved shooting that left man dead in North Philadelphia

Police sources say they have body cam footage that backs up their claim the suspect pulled a gun on officers.

Police sources say they have body cam footage that backs up their claim the suspect, Curtis Smith, pulled a gun on officers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday continues.

Police sources say they have body cam footage that backs up their claim the suspect pulled a gun on officers.

The Action News investigative team has learned the suspect, Curtis Smith, was well known to police with a lengthy rap sheet.

Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of West Dauphin for reports of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived, police say they found a group of people chopping up the vehicle for parts. A chase ensued. Two officers began to chase Smith.

Police say Smith became trapped in a breezeway.

SEE ALSO: Officials: Armed suspect fatally shot by police following foot chase in North Philadelphia

"At this point, the male produced a handgun and points it at our officer. Our officer fires at least one time," said Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp

Investigators say the officer's partner heard the shot and responded to find the officer and Smith in a struggle.

"At some point during that physical altercation, the male fired at least one shot from his gun. When that shot was fired, officer two then discharges his weapon towards that male and that ends the struggle," added Sgt. Gripp

Smith's cousin, who didn't want to be identified by name, says he and Smith had nothing to do with the stolen vehicle, but rather were inside an abandoned home next to it, trying to clean and rehab it when police arrived. He admits they ran.

"Why did you guys run?" asked investigator reporter Chad Pradelli.

"We ran because he startled us. He was even surprised because he didn't even know where we came from," the cousin tells Action News.

Court records reveal Smith has prior guilty pleas for drug dealing and the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

He also was awaiting trial on gun and other drug dealing charges. The gun in that case had an obliterated serial number, according to court records.

"The officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation by internal affairs," said Sgt. Gripp.

None of the officers were injured. Their names are not being released at this time.