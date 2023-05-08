Students at C.W. Henry Elementary School in Philadelphia set to return after asbestos issues

A total of six schools in the Philadelphia School District have had to close in recent months due to issues with asbestos.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students who attend the C.W. Henry Elementary School in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia are expected to return to their classrooms on Monday.

They have been learning virtually since April 24, after asbestos was discovered in the ceiling tiles in a first-floor hallway.

C.W. Henry Elementary was the fifth school to close.

Building 21, Frankford High School, and Mitchell Elementary are also currently closed due to asbestos.

Mastery Simon Gratz Charter High School was closed and reopened in March due to the same issue.