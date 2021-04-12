PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The big night is just a few weeks away and 6abc's Ducis Rodgers got some watch-from-home style tips from a pro.
Damari Savile in Old City opened three years ago, suiting up men and women with a focus on precise tailoring.
They offer complete custom pieces from tuxedos suits, overcoats, shirts -- almost anything you can think of.
The appointment-only boutique is founded by Creative Director and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins. His style identity and the way he dresses is the core of their aesthetic as a brand.
Think polished yet comfortable. Head designer Alyssa DiMarcantonia says the Academy Awards is an excuse to go all out, in a year when we've been stuck in.
Damari Savile | Instagram | By Appointment only
72 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia PA 19106
Style tips to dress your best for Oscars viewing party, next night out
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News