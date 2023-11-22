WATCH LIVE

Danelo Cavalcante moved as convicted murderer serves out life sentence after prison escape

He is also facing more charges in connection with his escape from the Chester County Prison back in August

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 10:45AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The convicted murderer who was at the center of a two-week manhunt in Chester County has been moved.

Danelo Cavalacante was transferred from SCI-Phoenix in Skippack Township to SCI Greene in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Miscommunication let convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante slip out of Brazil, prosecutor says

The attorney general's office says this was a scheduled move.

Cavalcante is currently serving a life sentence for the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

He is also facing more charges in connection with his escape from the Chester County Prison back in August.

