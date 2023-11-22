Danelo Cavalcante moved as convicted murderer serves out life sentence after prison escape

Danelo Cavalacante, the convicted murderer who was at the center of a two-week manhunt in Chester County, has been moved.

He is also facing more charges in connection with his escape from the Chester County Prison back in August

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The convicted murderer who was at the center of a two-week manhunt in Chester County has been moved.

Danelo Cavalacante was transferred from SCI-Phoenix in Skippack Township to SCI Greene in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The attorney general's office says this was a scheduled move.

Cavalcante is currently serving a life sentence for the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

