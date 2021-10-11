inside story

The dangers of social media, impact on young kids

By Niki Hawkins
The dangers of social media, its impact on young kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell will discuss the recent hot topic of the Facebook Whistleblower testifying in front of Congress with thousands of documents reporting the negative effects of social media on young kids and teen consumers.

Experts include Stephanie Humphrey, Technology & Lifestyle Expert author of 'Don't Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You In The Butt!: A Lesson on What NOT to do on the internet to build your personal brand Online' and Dana Schmidt, VP of Strategy, Slice Communications.

