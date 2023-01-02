Crime Fighters: Who killed Daquan Owens?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reports of a brush fire evolved into a homicide investigation, and now authorities hope you can help identify the killer.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of what started as a call for a brush fire on Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 a.m.

It happened along the 3100 block of South 81st Street in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood.

"Upon their arrival they were met by the fire marshal. They found a body in there that was charred, burned and was taken to the ME's office," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

The man was later identified as 25-year-old Daquan Owens. It turns out he had been shot in the stomach and then set on fire.

"This is a homicide. So anyone with information that we can get involved in this case there's a $20,000 reward," said Montecalvo. "Please call the Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. You will remain anonymous."

The reward goes to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.