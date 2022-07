DARBY, Pennsylvania -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting in a shopping center parking lot.It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along the 100 block of South McDade Boulevard in Darby.Police were focusing their investigation at the Save-A-Lot parking lot in the Darby Town Center.Shell casing markers could be seen on the parking lot, however, it is not clear how many shots were fired or what led to the gunfire.There is also no word on the condition of the shooting victim.The Action Cam recorded investigators towing a vehicle from the scene.No arrests have been made.