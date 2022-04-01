armed robbery

Police investigate armed daycare robbery in West Philly; several toddlers exposed to pepper spray

Police say three suspects, including at least one female, were involved in this incident and armed with a gun.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Several toddlers exposed to pepper spray during armed daycare robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a armed robbery at a daycare that exposed several students to pepper spray Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Munchkins to Masterminds Daycare on the 5400 block of W. Girard Avenue.

Police say three suspects, including at least one female, were involved in this incident and armed with a gun.

An iPad was reportedly stolen.

As the suspects were leaving the daycare, police say one of the suspects sprayed an area where seven toddlers and two adult staff members were located.

Officials that arrived at the location later evaluated the building.

No other injuries were reported.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrimedaycarearmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside Philly store
Robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police
Police investigate gas station carjacking at gunpoint in Germantown
Philly police investigate abduction of woman along North Broad Street
TOP STORIES
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Bucks County
Philadelphia man charged with rape of 15-year-old
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
Officer killed in Pennsylvania was 1 month from retirement
Meet the next School District of Philadelphia superintendent
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Show More
Federal marijuana legalization under consideration on Friday
Buddy the cat headed to a foster home after vicious attack
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Bucks woman admits to shooting partner, hiding body in bedroom: Police
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Saturday
More TOP STORIES News