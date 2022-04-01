Police investigate armed daycare robbery in West Philly; several toddlers exposed to pepper spray

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a armed robbery at a daycare that exposed several students to pepper spray Friday afternoon.The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Munchkins to Masterminds Daycare on the 5400 block of W. Girard Avenue.Police say three suspects, including at least one female, were involved in this incident and armed with a gun.An iPad was reportedly stolen.As the suspects were leaving the daycare, police say one of the suspects sprayed an area where seven toddlers and two adult staff members were located.Officials that arrived at the location later evaluated the building.No other injuries were reported.So far, no arrests have been made.