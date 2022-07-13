Teen girl turns self in to police following deadly attack on 73-year-old man in Philadelphia

James Lambert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old girl surrendered to police Wednesday morning in connection with a deadly attack on a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia last month.The teen has not yet been identified but her attorney told Action News she is being charged as an adult with murder and conspiracy.Richard Jones, 14, also turned himself in to police alongside his attorney on Monday. Jones is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with the attack.A 10-year-old also turned himself in, but was released without charges.The 14-year-old girl, Jones and others were allegedly involved in the June 24 attack on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.Police say 73-year-old James Lambert, affectionately known as "Simmie," was attacked by four males and three females. Many of the suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.Police said the suspects struck Lambert several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.In surveillance video released by police on Friday, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.Police say Lambert suffered injuries to his head and later died.Homicide Capt. Jason Smith says at least two teens took part in the beating. The medical examiner says Lambert died from blunt force trauma.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.