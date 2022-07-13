homicide

Teen girl turns self in to police following deadly attack on 73-year-old man in Philadelphia

Police say 73-year-old James Lambert was attacked by four males and three females on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old girl surrendered to police Wednesday morning in connection with a deadly attack on a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia last month.

The teen has not yet been identified but her attorney told Action News she is being charged as an adult with murder and conspiracy.

Richard Jones, 14, also turned himself in to police alongside his attorney on Monday. Jones is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with the attack.

A 10-year-old also turned himself in, but was released without charges.

The 14-year-old girl, Jones and others were allegedly involved in the June 24 attack on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.

RELATED: Officer creates portrait of 73-year-old man killed in North Philly attack

Police say 73-year-old James Lambert, affectionately known as "Simmie," was attacked by four males and three females. Many of the suspects are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.

James Lambert



Police said the suspects struck Lambert several times with objects, knocking him to the ground.

In surveillance video released by police on Friday, the suspects can be seen attacking the victim with a traffic cone.

Police say Lambert suffered injuries to his head and later died.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith says at least two teens took part in the beating. The medical examiner says Lambert died from blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaattackhomicideteenagerssurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Victim fatally shot in the head outside his Wissinoming home
Teen charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old
'They were normal kids': Lawyer for 10-year-old speaks on fatal attack
2 separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 others injured in Hunting Park
TOP STORIES
Starbucks closing Center City Philadelphia store, 15 others
Block party canceled amid violence: 'You're letting the idiots win'
Officer creates portrait of 73-year-old man killed in Philly attack
ChristianaCare completes purchase of former Jennersville Hospital
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
Rite Aid opening headquarters today in South Philly
Show More
Delaware reports its first probable case of monkeypox
Millions of student loans being serviced by new company
Thieving foxes swipe shoes, newspapers from porches in Media
Victim fatally shot in the head outside his Wissinoming home
Pennsylvania funding 3 new state parks
More TOP STORIES News