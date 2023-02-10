Owner of dump truck involved in crash that killed Montco woman, unborn baby arrested in Virginia

Kellie Adams, 31, of Lansdale, and her unborn baby were killed in the Aug. 2022 crash.

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The owner of a dump truck involved in a crash in Montgomery County last summer that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child has been arrested in Virginia by U.S. Marshals, officials said Friday.

Authorities said 24-year-old Patrick Doran of Gaithersburg, Maryland will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges including homicide by vehicle in the deaths of 31-year-old Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and her baby, Emersyn Adams.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township.

Investigators said a 2003 Ford F650 XLT Super Duty dump truck was being driven by 56-year-old Everett Clayton, of Charleston, W. Va., at a high rate of speed. They say he was tailgating other vehicles and operating the truck in "a reckless manner" prior to the crash.

Authorities said Clayton lost control of the dump truck and crossed over into opposing traffic and crashed head-on with a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by Adams.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene, and the baby was later delivered stillborn. Clayton was not injured.

Two counts of Third-Degree Murder were filed against Everett Clayton, 56, of Charleston, W.Va., in Dec. 2022. Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Clayton admitted to police following the crash that he had been drinking Sly Fox IPA beers. Blood testing found that Clayton had a blood alcohol content of .076, just under the legal limit to drive.

He was arrested in Nov. 2022 and initially charged with homicide by vehicle and related charges. Additionals charges, two counts of third-degree murder, were added in Dec. 2022 after authorities discovered cellphone video of Clayton's driving leading up to the crash.

Investigators learned the dump truck was owned by Doran. They say he purchased it on July 6, 2022, under a false name of "Jacob Fury."

Officials said he used a fake New York State driver's license to complete the transaction.

Investigators learned the dump truck was being used by Stellar Paving and Drainage with a Conshohocken address that turned out to be a P.O. Box in a UPS store. They say the P.O. Box was being rented by "Jacob Fury" as the owner of the paving company, using the false NY license.

"The dump truck was never titled by Doran in any state; he did not have it inspected, registered or insured as required under state law; and he continued to allow the vehicle to be operated without complying with proper federal laws for this size vehicle," officials said in a statement Friday.

Officials said, based on a post-crash inspection of the dump truck, it would not have passed a state inspection for "several reasons." Those reasons included the size difference of the rear dual tire and being in violation of several Federal Motor Carrier Regulations. In addition, they said, it had no history of required inspections.

An arrest warrant for Doran was issued on Oct. 29, 2022.

"The defendant knew that this dump truck was not properly inspected, licensed or road-worthy, yet he recklessly put that dump truck on the road where it was turned into a lethal weapon, killing a young, pregnant mother and her unborn baby," said Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele. "The deaths of this beloved wife and mother and her baby have caused overwhelming heartache for the family and the community. Our team will continue to work to seek justice for the taking of these innocent lives."

Officials said once Doran returns to Montgomery County he will be arraigned, bail will be set and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled.