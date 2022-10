Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lower Saucon Township

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A collision in the Lehigh Valley left a motorcyclist dead.

The wreck happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along the 3700 block of Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

Arriving officers found the victim next to his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stopped a driver in a nearby parking lot for questioning.

No charges have been filed at this time.