inside story

Dealing with the stress of family gatherings during COVID, the holidays

By Niki Hawkins
EMBED <>More Videos

Dealing with holiday stress, family gatherings during COVID

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards discusses dealing with the stress of family gatherings during COVID and the holidays.

She welcomes Primary Care Physician Dr. Delana Wardlaw about how to stay safe during holiday dinners and outings.

Edwards also speaks with Christine Miles, Author of "What is it Costing You Not to Listen", who offers real tips on how to deal with difficult conversations with family and friends around vaccinations and in-person entertaining.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc holidaysinside storymental health
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Inside Story looks back at the top local stories of 2021
Dr. Ala Stanford on Omicron variant, latest in COVID-19 pandemic
State Senator Sharif Street speaks on Philly's gun violence crisis
Can green spaces help curb Philly's gun violence problem?
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News