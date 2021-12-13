Dealing with the stress of family gatherings during COVID, the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards discusses dealing with the stress of family gatherings during COVID and the holidays.
She welcomes Primary Care Physician Dr. Delana Wardlaw about how to stay safe during holiday dinners and outings.
Edwards also speaks with Christine Miles, Author of "What is it Costing You Not to Listen", who offers real tips on how to deal with difficult conversations with family and friends around vaccinations and in-person entertaining.
