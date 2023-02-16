Delaware state police investigate 2 fatal crashes, including hit-and-run, hours apart

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police are investigating two deadly crashes in New Castle.

New Castle Avenue Crash

A man was hit and killed in front of the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center on the 3000 block of New Castle Avenue around midnight Thursday.

Police say the driver of the SUV that struck him stayed at the scene.

Troopers closed the road for some time to investigate.

Route 13 Hit-and-Run

Just two hours earlier, a deadly hit-and-run crash happened on Route 13 and Second Avenue.

State police say an SUV and a motorcycle collided just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle jumped out of the SUV and ran away.

Troopers want to hear from anyone with more information.