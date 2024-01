Delaware man faces new charges for allegedly coercing 11-year-old into child pornography

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- A Delaware man has been federally indicted and is now facing new charges after police say he coerced an 11-year-old into creating child pornography.

Darius Matylewich, 27, was already charged with kidnapping the child from a New Jersey home in September.

The two allegedly met through online video games.

Officers in the New Castle County Police Department safely recovered the victim roughly four hours after the disappearance.