Bucks County officials identify Philadelphia man found dead on bank of Delaware River

A body was found in the Delaware River in Bucks County on Monday.

It was discovered that the victim originally went missing in the Delaware River on June 27.

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County officials have released the identity of a man who was found dead on the bank of the Delaware River in Bristol Township on Monday.

Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Sokhom Sam from Philadelphia.

Investigators initially found Sokhom's body on the 6200 block of Radcliffe Street around 9 a.m.

It was discovered that Sokhom originally went missing in the Delaware River on the evening of June 27.

That evening, Bristol police officers responded to reports of a man attempting to steal a boat from a private residence. When they arrived, the suspect jumped into the river.

Officials revealed that Sokhom was the suspect involved in the attempted theft.

Police say they tried to rescue Sokhom from the water that night but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy later revealed he died from an accidental drowning.