Snow falls in Claymont, Delaware; DelDOT crews keep major roads cleared

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Steady snow was falling across New Castle County, Delaware on Friday morning.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, Delaware falls in a zone that could see slightly higher snow totals. Some isolated areas could see four inches to six inches by Friday evening.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, DelDOT trucks would be seen every 15 to 20 minutes on Naamans Road and traffic was light.

Latest Forecast | AccuWeather Alert: First Winter Storm Warning in 2 Years

Secondary roads were slushy and one man said he witnessed a crash.

"On my way to work there was an accident. A guy went off the road and into a little creek so the firetrucks were there trying to pull them out," said Steve Schenkel, of Media, Pa.

People are encouraged to stay home if they can, especially as condition worsen.

Delaware Travel Advisories

The Delaware Department of Transportation has issued special travel alerts due to the weather.

Speed limits on I-495 has been lowered to 45 mph in New Castle County.

DelDOT officials are also advising drivers to remember that bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.