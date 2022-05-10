delaware state university

Ga. officials say DSU traffic stop was legal after team alleges racial profiling

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman says the stop is being formally reviewed to make sure the deputies followed policy.
By
DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in Georgia responded to allegations of racial profiling during a traffic stop involving the Delaware State University women's lacrosse team.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said Tuesday that the stop last month in his state was legal.

Deputies pulled the bus over for traveling in the left lane.

RELATED: Del. State Univ. lacrosse team alleges racial profiling after traffic stop turns into drug search

During the stop the sheriff said a K9 alerted to the luggage under the bus.

"Once aboard the vehicle the deputy informed the passengers the search would be completed," said Bowman. "This is the same protocol that is expected to be used no matter the race, gender, age or destination of the passenger."

Officials say nothing illegal was found.

Bowman added the stop is being formally reviewed to make sure the deputies followed policy.

