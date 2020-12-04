Several Del. school districts moving to all virtual learning amid stay-at-home advisory

Gov. John Carney released recommendations Thursday advising districts to transition to only remote learning starting Dec. 14th until Jan. 11th.
"It's an exercise of patience," said parent Enrique Moras.
The decision to make changes is up to each district and some, including the Brandywine and Colonial School District, are pausing in-person learning a week early beginning on the December 7.
"You have to respect that they're trying to be as safe as possible," said Moras.
Brandywine officials wrote to parents stating that transmission rates are low in schools, but it's difficult to stay up and running when infections are surging within the community.
Superintendent Lincoln Hohler wrote in the letter to parents:
"By closing our buildings effective December 7, we are doing our part to help slow the community spread, which will hopefully lead to our ability to safely reopen schools on January 11 when the Governor's current recommendation expires. We understand the impact this has on many of our BSD families, and we do not take the decision lightly."
"I'm OK with it," said parent Siara Slydell. "It's a new experience for everybody. We're all trying to get the hang of it, how we want to proceed and basically keep the kids safe."
Colonial School District Superintendent wrote in a letter:
"In the coming weeks, we will be reviewing plans for returning to in-person instruction on January 11, 2021 and will share decisions as soon as possible.
COVID-19 has required all school administrators across the state to pivot on plans without much notice. We hope families understand that the top priority is the safety and welfare of students and staff."
Employees at the Bellevue Community Center are expecting a lot of phone calls. The center has been providing a safe place for elementary students to take virtual classes.
"Parents still need to work and have a living to make," said Dr. Tennell Brown, Director of Education of Bellevue Community Center
Staff members suggest having a solid plan in place as families adjust at home.
"It was tough transition for everybody, but once you get into the swing of things, it becomes a lot easier," Brown said.
Gov. Carney is asking for patience.
"A vaccine is on the way but, make no mistake, we are facing the most difficult few months of this crisis," Gov. Carney said. "I know we're all tired of COVID-19 - but it's not tired of us. We're pleading with Delawareans to do the right thing. Wear a mask. It's a simple sacrifice to protect others, and to make sure that Delaware's children get an education. Do not gather with anyone outside your household. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently."
"We know that schools are structured and relatively safe environments. That's thanks to the hard work of educators, students and staff who have been following the science, and keeping their communities healthy. But school leaders and educators face significant operational challenges as we see more community spread. If we pull together and follow the public health advice, we can get more children in classrooms, and get through this difficult winter."
