Delco man arrested after police chase that crossed Pa., NJ, and Delaware

RIDLEY TWP. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after leading police on a wild multi-state chase that began in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.Investigators say the man fired a shot inside of his house during a dispute with his wife on Springfield Avenue in Ridley Township early Saturday morning.The man drove away as police arrived, leading them on a chase over the Commodore Barry Bridge into New Jersey, then onto the Delaware Memorial Bridge into Delaware, and eventually back into Pennsylvania.Police set up spike trips which resulted in all four of his tires to flatten, but the suspect continued onto I-95 and then the Blue Route.Police say the man later sped down MacDade Boulevard before returning to his house.The suspect remained in his truck outside the home. After a brief standoff, police say, he was taken into custody.No injuries were reported.Police say the man faces numerous charges.