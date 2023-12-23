2 dead, 2 others critically injured in Deptford, New Jersey crash

The names of the deceased have not been released at this time.

DEPTFORD, New Jersey -- A deadly crash is under investigation in Deptford, New Jersey.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Fox Run Road.

Police say they arrived to find one vehicle involved with four people inside.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to Cooper University Hospital, where they are in critical condition.

The Deptford Township Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating how the crash happened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Xavier Robinson or Detective Michael Tirado at 856-845-2220.