Westtown's Dereck Lively, No. 1 basketball recruit, honored for selection in All-American Games

Westtown High School's Dereck Lively of Chester, Pa. has been named to the McDonald's All-American Games.
Congratulations again to @dereckl41 on his selection to the @McDAAG!🍔 pic.twitter.com/FZyAXXYIJ7— Westtown Boys Basketball (@Westtownhoops) March 2, 2022
The competition features the best and most highly recruited high school boys graduating in the class of 2022.
McDonald's and Westtown honored Lively with a special jersey that will be displayed for years to come.
Congrats to @dereckl41 @Paris_Clark2022 @MJrice_1 @KylaOldacre Amari Bailey! They all made the 2022 @McDAAG roster! #ad pic.twitter.com/K3txL2Ukjx— James Harden (@JHarden13) January 25, 2022
Lively was selected from more than 760 nominees from across the country to play in the games.
He is currently ranked No. 1 nationally in the year's ESPN 100 recruiting database.
In September, Lively announced his commitment to Duke.
Big man who can do it all. Welcome to #𝔗𝔥𝔢𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔥𝔬𝔬𝔡 @dereckl41! 😈👊🤝 pic.twitter.com/0MZDnMEXDm— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 16, 2021
Lively chose Duke over Kentucky, although Penn State -- where his mother, Kathy Drysdale, was a 1,000-point scorer -- and Michigan also remained involved until the final weeks. The Blue Devils and Wildcats went back-and-forth for Lively in the months leading up to his decision since he visited both schools last June.
"I like the whole idea of the Brotherhood, Duke basketball and Duke University," Lively told ESPN. "I believe next year's team has a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament and maybe a national championship. After my playing career, a Duke degree is important to me."
Lively was Duke coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer's first scholarship offer after being named Mike Krzyzewski's replacement.
"We developed a real good connection," Lively said of Scheyer. "[Their plan is to] help me develop to become an NBA player. To help me master my game on the perimeter and inside-out."
After being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the McDonald's All American Game is scheduled to take place on March 29 in Chicago, which hosted the games in 1982 and from 2011 to 2017.
Fans can tune in to the McDonald's All American Girls Game at 6:30 p.m on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m.
#GetToKnow Dereck Lively II@dereckl41 a finalist for this year’s @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year award, and the star center for @Westtownhoops , is ranked No.1 nationally in this year’s recruiting class by @espn and @247Sports . 🌟🏀 pic.twitter.com/CZWhemDpNS— The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) March 1, 2022
ESPN contributed to this report.