Surveillance photo shows image of possible suspect, vehicle involved in 2M dime heist

The suspect stole a trash can and used it to carry coins away from the tractor-trailer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance footage revealed an image of a possible suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a dime heist.

Officers say a group of suspects broke into a tractor-trailer and stole $200,000 worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

Roughly two million dimes were taken from the theft.

The possible suspect's image was recovered from a video taken on the 4900 block of Wellington Street just before 6 a.m.

The suspect stole a trash can from that location and used it to carry coins away from the tractor-trailer.

The vehicle had a license plate cover and that a 2022 or newer four-door Toyota Tundra may also be involved.

The Tundra is a dark color, possibly dark green, with a paper tag over the license and tinted windows.

Investigators told Action News they are looking for as many as six suspects in this theft.

The tractor-trailer, which was parked in a Walmart parking lot on the 4300 block of Byberry Road, contained about $750,000 worth of dimes.

When officers first arrived at the scene, dimes were found scattered from the Walmart parking lot to Woodhaven Road.

The truck driver picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday but then went home to get some sleep before a long drive to Florida.

The truck driver parked the big rig in the Walmart parking lot. When he came back Thursday morning, he found the trailer door was open.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the police.