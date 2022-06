CUMBERLAND COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men accused of stealing dirt bikes in Cumberland and Cape May counties.Surveillance video captured the incident on Monday, May 30, just after 3 a.m. in Maurice River Township.Police say the suspects entered a locked shed and stole two dirt bikes.Another incident occurred Friday around 4:30 a.m. in Dennis Township.Authorities believe the same suspects may be involved in both incidents.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.