Discover Lancaster for the holidays

Lancaster is known for its rich farms but it's also a great destination for holiday shopping.
By Timothy Walton
LANCASTER COUNTY (WPVI) -- Lancaster County is known for its rich farm country but it's also a great destination for holiday shopping.

Lancaster City is decked out for the season with small businesses featuring locally made gems like you'll find at Building Character.

A row of art stores downtown features local artists including a new exhibition at the Red Raven Art Company. Kitchen Kettle Village is a collection of more than 40 shops just outside Lancaster in the quaint town of Intercourse.

And if you are looking for holiday light shows to cap off your visit, Dutch Wonderland has a brand new drive-through exhibition adjacent to the amusement park.

You can also ride on the wonderland train and enjoy a socially distant visit with Santa.

And if you'd like some adventure with your holiday celebration, Refreshing Mountain let's you zipline through holiday lights.

Discover Lancaster | Facebook | Instagram

Kitchen Kettle Village | Facebook | Instagram
3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, PA 17529

Building Character | Facebook | Instagram
342 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Red Raven Art Company | Facebook | Instagram

138 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

Dutch Wonderland Holiday Lights | Facebook | Instagram
2249 Lincoln Highway, East Lancaster, PA 17602

Refreshing Mountain Resort Christmas Lights & Ziplines | Facebook | Instagram
455 Camp Road, Stevens, PA 17578
