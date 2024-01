Both animals are expected to be alright.

2 dogs rescued from fire in Allentown home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are investigating a fire that broke out in Allentown on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a home along Greenwood Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say they found heavy smoke coming from the windows and the roof of the home.

The fire department rescued two dogs from the blaze. Both animals are expected to be alright.

Officials say the flames were placed under control a short time later.