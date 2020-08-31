Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are heading into the stretch run of the 2020 Election with their respective party's Conventions now in the books.
The two events had very different looks - the Democrats had a fully-virtual Convention, while the Republican event had some live guests - and contrasting messages each candidate hopes would bolster his base and attract undecided voters to their side.
Attorney Ajay Raju and Communications Expert Nia Meeks join 6abc's Tamala Edwards to examine the two conventions and pick which campaign did a better job impacting voters.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Breaking down what we saw at the Democratic, Republican National Conventions
Joe Biden, Donald Trump and their surrogates made their cases for whom should sit in the White House in January 20201.
INSIDE STORY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More