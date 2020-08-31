inside story

Breaking down what we saw at the Democratic, Republican National Conventions

Joe Biden, Donald Trump and their surrogates made their cases for whom should sit in the White House in January 20201.
By
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are heading into the stretch run of the 2020 Election with their respective party's Conventions now in the books.

The two events had very different looks - the Democrats had a fully-virtual Convention, while the Republican event had some live guests - and contrasting messages each candidate hopes would bolster his base and attract undecided voters to their side.

Attorney Ajay Raju and Communications Expert Nia Meeks join 6abc's Tamala Edwards to examine the two conventions and pick which campaign did a better job impacting voters.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpjoe biden2020 presidential electioninside story
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
How the 2020 Census can help Philadelphia
Watch Aug, 16 Inside Story: VP pick's impact on local races
Watch August 9 Inside Story: Voting in 2020
Watch August 9 Inside Story: Voting in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police looking to identify 6 people after transgender woman beaten
4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Photo of Philly mayor dining indoors in Md. sparks criticism
Residents must leave Philly homeless encampments by Sept. 9, officials announce
Live: Indoor dining to resume in New Jersey Friday
AccuWeather: Clouds, Late Showers Today
Basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78
Show More
Man stabbed in the eye on SEPTA platform
3-year-old girl in Taiwan swept up in wind by kite
Companies pledge to give workers time off to vote
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
COVID-19 outbreak at Temple forces suspension of in-person classes
More TOP STORIES News