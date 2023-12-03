2 police pursuits result in 4 arrests in double carjacking case

Separate police pursuits result in 4 arrests in double carjacking case

The chases began around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wawa on Pennrose Avenue in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are in custody following two police chases related to a double carjacking overnight.

The chases began around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wawa on Pennrose Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Police followed a Honda Accord whose owner reported it had been stolen at gunpoint.

Officers chased it until it crashed at the on-ramp of the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Two men were arrested from that vehicle.

A separate police car also began chasing a related Dodge Charger, which was reported stolen from New Jersey.

They followed it over the Betsy Ross Bridge into Camden, where it crashed at Morgan and Fairview streets.

Officials arrested the two men inside that vehicle as well.