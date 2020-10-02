restaurants

Top 6 dining spots in Doylestown, Pa. thanks to your votes

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Doylestown, Pennsylvania might give off a small-town vibe, but there are tons of great dining choices. We've picked the top 6 thanks to your votes!

A short train ride will drop you off at our first stop, Station Tap House. They are famous for their craft beer list, burgers, and for having the largest outdoor deck in the area.

You can take in the fall weather on Penn Taproom's cozy patio, all while munching on a cheesesteak eggroll and sipping on a beer.

At Paganini's you can dine on classic Italian pasta dishes or a wood-fire pizza pie, and relax in their garden like outdoor space.

Eclectic American small plates with an intimate atmosphere is what Honey is all about. Try the black tea glazed spareribs and wash them down with a specialty cocktail.

For authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine like wonton soup and General Tso's chicken, check out Kung Fu Restaurant.

Right next door is Bocelli's. Pull up a chair, drag over a table, make friends with Dylan the busboy...and stay a while. They have all of your favorite Italian dishes, and they're made with love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoylestown boroughrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANTS
Philly restaurants can now increase to 50% indoor capacity
Philly indoor dining will soon increase to 50% capacity
Greenpoint gets its first Lebanese grocery store with childhood favorites
Voodoo Doughnut: Not your typical doughnut shop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Controversy erupts over Philly union's Trump endorsement
Homeowner being fined for hanging American flag
1 killed in shooting outside Delaware restaurant
Construction workers struck by vehicles on I-195 in Hamilton Twp.
Philly restaurants can now increase to 50% indoor capacity
Show More
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Doc Rivers will become 76ers new coach: Sources
Exclusive 1st look: Philadelphia Film Festival lineup
Red Paw's services will continue in Philadelphia after all
Man walking with girlfriend attacked near Philly home: Police
More TOP STORIES News