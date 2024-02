University of Pennsylvania professor's nonprofit receives $48.3M for rare disease research

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A University of Pennsylvania professor's quest to find a cure for his own rare disease is now helping millions of others dealing with their rare diseases.

Dr. David Fajgenbaum attended the White House Rare Disease Forum on Wednesday.

He announced his nonprofit, Every Cure, was awarded $48.3 million from the Biden administration.

The funding will accelerate research to identify existing medicines that can be re-purposed to treat currently untreated diseases.