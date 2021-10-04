inside story

Meet the new President of Temple University - Dr. Jason Wingard

By Niki Hawkins
Inside Story with Temple's new President Dr. Jason Wingard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc's Tamala Edwards interviews new Temple University President Dr. Jason Wingard.
This is his first sit-down interview in the region.

Dr. Wingard's resume includes leadership positions at Columbia University, The Wharton School of Business and Goldman Sachs.

As the first African American to head the University, he discusses his plans for Temple moving forward, COVID conditions on campus, college debt, neighborhood safety, community relations in North Philadelphia and the need for a changing curriculum for the future job seekers.

