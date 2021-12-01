pennsylvania politics

Dr. Oz is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, but does he live here?

The celebrity heart surgeon and host of the "Dr. Oz Show," said he is running for Pa.'s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Oz is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, but does he live here?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

The heart surgeon turned celebrity doctor, who received his M.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, is being criticized for not holding residency in the very place he aims to represent.

However, Oz's campaign team tells 6abc he has rented a home in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County for the past year and voted there too.

Oz went to High School in Delaware and undergrad at Harvard University. His wife's family has lived in Bryn Athyn for decades.

"You could meet the legal standard fairly easily by renting a residence and establishing you're getting mail there and registering to vote," said Chris Borick, a political science professor and director of Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion. "Convincing the public that you are truly a resident of the state and care about the state and are vested in the state is a different thing."

Hillary Clinton faced similar criticism when she decided to run for the New York U.S. Senate seat.

During Oz's big reveal on Fox News Tuesday night, he said in his campaign ad, "Pennsylvania needs a conservative who will put America first, bravely fight for freedom and tell it like it is."

He also stated that what he perceives as the government's mishandling of COVID was a major catalyst for his decision to run.

"COVID has shown us that our system is broken. We lost too many lives, too many jobs and opportunities because Washington got it wrong. It took away our freedom without making us safer," said Oz in the ad.

The FCC (Federal Communication Commission) announced Wednesday they are pulling his syndicated shows off Pennsylvania and New York airwaves until the race is over.

Patricia Poprik, the Bucks County GOP chair, said she spoke to Oz on Monday.

"People are very energized to change at the federal level and that's why this Senate race is important," said Poprik, adding that Oz came across as very humble. "The issues he talked about are the same issues I hear, immigration, jobs, the jobs."

Besides international name recognition, Oz is also independently wealthy. Sources tell Action News he is planning to spend upwards of $20 million of his own money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiabryn athyn boroughpennsylvania newsentertainmentsenateu.s. & worldpennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PENNSYLVANIA POLITICS
Inside Story with Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey
District Attorney Krasner decisively wins primary
Inside Story with the Candidates for District Attorney
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman enters Pa.'s 2022 Senate race
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News