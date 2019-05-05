Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Phillipsburg, N.J.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials said a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phillipsburg, New Jersey Saturday night.
Police said the man was crossing Route 22 near Warren Street when he was struck by a Ford SUV.
According to authorities, the driver kept on going but was taken into custody a short time later on nearby Route 78.
Police said charges are pending the driver.
