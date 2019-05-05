pedestrian killed

Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Phillipsburg, N.J.

EMBED <>More Videos

Police make arrest following fatal hit-and-run in Phillipsburg: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., May 5, 2019

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials said a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phillipsburg, New Jersey Saturday night.

Police said the man was crossing Route 22 near Warren Street when he was struck by a Ford SUV.

According to authorities, the driver kept on going but was taken into custody a short time later on nearby Route 78.

Police said charges are pending the driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
phillipsburghit and runpedestrian killednew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Person struck by vehicle and killed in Cherry Hill
1 killed in Caln Township crash
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in Malvern
Person struck, killed by train in Macungie Twp.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Search for mother after child abandoned in Kensington
2 students injured after fight near Temple
2 woman shot while sitting in car in Nicetown
Man critical after shot 8 times in Wynnefield Heights
Broad Street Run: Road closures, SEPTA, race info
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain
Show More
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Fake ride-share driver assaults woman near Univ. of Delaware
Police: Distraught man allegedly sets van on fire in Montco
Woman left alone in jail cell while giving birth, attorney says
Jimmy Rollins officially retires as a Philadelphia Phillie
More TOP STORIES News