fatal crash

Driver killed after car flips over in crash on the Roosevelt Blvd.

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed after car flips over in crash on the Roosevelt Blvd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash on the Roosevelt boulevard that left a man dead.

This happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Fox Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a 51-year-old man was behind the wheel when he crashed into another vehicle, causing his car to flip over.

Medics rushed the man to Einstein Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The other driver was not injured in the crash.

No arrests were made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east falls (philadelphia)car crashcar accidentfatal crashaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Have you seen this driver? Suspect wanted for killing woman in Kensington
Student killed in crash just hours after attending prom
Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
TOP STORIES
Bikers take over Broad Street in Center City
Fuel leak contaminates watershed in Brookhaven, Delaware County
Fire damages auto repair shop Saturday morning in Hainesport, New Jersey
Denmark player collapses during Euro 2020 match as play suspended
What mom, daughter did with 80,000 penny child support payment
Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: 14 hurt, suspects at large
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun
Show More
Cole Hamels selling Delco home for nearly $2.5M
Body of Eagleville homeowner found in rubble after explosions, fire: Police
Uber, Lyft prices continue to increase amid driver shortage, increased demand
Philadelphia eases final COVID-19 restrictions, small businesses are cautious
Gym owners, clients react to end of Philly mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News