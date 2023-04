Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a Dunkin' restaurant in North Philadelphia.

Caught on camera: Police investigate armed robbery at North Philadelphia Dunkin'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a Dunkin' restaurant in North Philadelphia.

The robbery happened on April 10 at a Dunkin' on the 2300 block of North Broad Street.

Surveillance video caught the suspect pulling money out of the cash register while holding a gun.

None of the employees inside were injured during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker