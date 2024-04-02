SEPTA adding extra service for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is helping WrestleMania fans get to and from South Philadelphia this week with extra service.

Events are taking place from April 4 through 8 at Lincoln Financial Field, the Wells Fargo Center, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Traveling to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex

Fans can take the Broad Street Line to NRG Station for all events at The Linc and the Wells Fargo Center.

There is a free transfer to the Broad Street Line from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall, and it is a short walk from Regional Rail stations in Center City.

SEPTA operates Sports Express service on the Broad Street Line making stops at these stations: Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust, and NRG Station.

Below is the additional service that will be available on the Broad Street Line:

Friday, April 5

7:45 p.m.: WWE SmackDown at Wells Fargo Center: SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with two Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:38 p.m. and 6:48 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

11:30 a.m.: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver at Wells Fargo Center: SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with two Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center at 10:30 and 10:40 a.m.

6:30 p.m.: WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field: SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with ten Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every ten minutes beginning at 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

6:30 p.m.: WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field: SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with ten Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every ten minutes beginning at 4:25 p.m.

Monday, April 8

7:45 p.m.: WWE Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Center: SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with two Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:38 and 6:48 p.m.

The biggest event in sports entertainment is coming to Philadelphia.

Traveling to the Pennsylvania Convention Center

SEPTA will supplement its weekend service by operating additional trains on the Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa, Paoli/Thorndale, and Trenton lines.

All Regional Rail trains stop at Jefferson Station, which is located on the lower level of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, and Trolley lines offer frequent service, stopping at 13th Street - one block from the Pennsylvania Convention Center. In addition, Bus Routes 4, 16, 17, 23, 27, 33, 38, 44, 45, 48, 61, 78, 124 and 125 stop at or near the Convention Center.

You can get real-time SEPTA updates at Septa.org.

How to pay

Riders are encouraged to load funds onto a SEPTA Key Card for ease of travel.

For buses, subways, and trolleys, customers can use contactless payment options like credit/debit cards and Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay.

On Regional Rail, riders can purchase fares on the train when traveling towards the city using cash or a credit/debit card. However, for trips leaving the city, customers must purchase fares in advance to be able to access the waiting and boarding areas.