Eagles win first game of the season, fans say team has room for improvement

"I was a little scared for a little bit, but it's okay, a win is a win," said one fan. "Go Eagles!"

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles' season opener ended with a win for the Birds, who faced the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Just because the team was in Massachusetts doesn't mean that South Philadelphia wasn't packed full of Eagles fans. Many gathered at Chickie's and Pete's.

"I loved it. I was a little scared for a little bit, but it's okay, a win is a win. First game of the season, I'm psyched. Go Eagles!" said Brooke Spence, from Chester.

Fans packed into Chickie's and Pete's for the big game. Some say there's room for improvement, but the team played well for the first game of the season.

"I think Hurts looks good, I mean he looks like he did last year. He's gotta hold the ball a little tighter with the fumbles. I'll say the rain was the first one, the second was kind of him," said Nick Pinto from South Philadelphia.

"The bottom line is it's a W and listen this is our year, we're pissed about last year and we're gonna do it this year," added Anthony Conte from South Philadelphia.

Many fans say the team is poised to win it all.

"We're gonna run the NFC, we're gonna run the NFC east, we're gonna go to the Super Bowl, and this time we're gonna win the Super Bowl," said Chris Durelli from South Philadelphia.

The next game is Thursday, which is a tight turnaround.

Fans are hopeful they can clean up whatever mistakes they made this game and win the next.