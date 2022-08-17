Lawsuit seeks $1 million after fumes send smelly odor across South Jersey

The fumes came from a tanker at the TA Travel Center on Berkley Road in East Greenwich Township.

EAST GREENWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A lawsuit has been filed by a South Jersey woman after smelly vapors filled the region last week.

Gina Slavin-Borgesi claims she and her neighbors were exposed to "dangerous levels of chemical vapors" during the August 10 incident.

The fumes came from a tanker at the TA Travel Center on Berkley Road in East Greenwich Township.

Officials stressed the powerful odor that emanated from a tanker truck were not the result of a chemical leak. It was a result of the chemical inside, Lubrizol 1389, overheating and expanding which triggered the release of a fail-safe mechanism to relieve the pressure.

In other words, the smell escaped but the chemical did not.

Officials took questions from concerned residents during a public hearing Tuesday night.

East Greenwich Township Mayor Dale Archer says TransChem USA, the chemical company at the center of this issue, has been very cooperative.

"TransChem has set up a mobile unit for folks that want to come directly to either put an insurance claim in or speak to someone from environmental health toxicologists," said Archer.

Air quality tests are ongoing, but the odor has long since lifted, with health officials describing the stench as a "nuisance odor" posing no risk to the public.

Neighbors Action News spoke with say they certainly hope that's true.

Philip Carrozza, who lives just a few blocks from where the tanker was parked, says, "What they are saying is that there isn't any long-term effects and it's OK, but who knows?"

TransChem USA and the Lubrizol Corporation are both named in the lawsuit which seeks $1 million in damages.