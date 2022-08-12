Remeditation continues after fumes released from truck cause big stink in South Jersey

The TA Travel Center in East Greenwich Twp. remained shut down Friday, several days after the incident first occurred.

EAST GREENWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Remediation work continues after fumes were released from a tanker truck on Wednesday in Gloucester County - creating a big stink across parts of South Jersey.

The TA Travel Center on Berkley Road in East Greenwich Township remained shut down Friday, several days after the incident first occurred.

Officials want to reassure that the community and the surrounding area is safe. If the smell is in your home or your car, officials say the best thing you can do is open up your windows.

"It just seems to be absorbed by material things. I do think it's going to take a long time to dissipate," said Heather Joyce of Paulsboro New Jersey.

The lingering odor is reaching residents miles away and slowing down businesses close by.

"The smell was kind of burning to your eyes, it was that strong. This morning I opened all the doors to get a cross breeze through," said Laura Mackay, the owner of Bourbon and Brews.

Officials say the air of the immediate and surrounding area is being monitored 24/7. A toxicologist is expected to arrive Friday night.

"The number one priority will always be the safety of the community, if anything changes we will be out in front and let the community know," explained Chief of East Greenwich Police Matthew Brenner.

A representative with the tanker company says the incident is under investigation.

"The issue was not specifically with the tank. The issue was specifically with the product, something caused a chemical reaction. The tank is designed that if it reaches a certain pressure, it releases so the tank doesn't explode," said Dave Edmondson, a representative with Transchem.

The driver was on a food break when the hazmat situation unfolded Wednesday afternoon. Nothing unusual was reported before that time, according to Transchem.

Chopper 6 was overhead on Friday while crews continued the lengthy remediation process.

"The scrubbing allows the vapors to escape the vessel from the chemical into a circulated system, that allows it to not dissipate into our community," explained Chief Brenner.

Residents say the whole thing just stinks, but they are trusting local officials.

"I'm trusting their making that decision based on the information given, I'd expect nothing less from them. And, if it were a dangerous situation I believe they'd have us leave," said Joyce.

Officials say they've received countless calls with people experiencing minor symptoms, but no one has been admitted to a hospital.

Any residents with issues regarding this particular incident should contact the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Response at (856) 384-6800.

Transchem has also set up two numbers. Calling (856) 807-5388 connects you with a team of nurses or toxicologists.

A claims department will be set up beginning on Saturday at 1 p.m. at (855) 476-7817.