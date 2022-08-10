Emergency crews respond to NJ rest stop due to reports of mysterious odor

The investigation is happening at the rest stop off I-295 near Exit 18 in Gloucester County.

PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a South Jersey rest stop Wednesday afternoon due to reports of an unusual odor in the air.

First responders are evacuating the immediate area while they investigate the cause of the smell.

Viewers in Gloucester Township, Deptford and other areas have called Action News complaining about the mysterious odor. They are concerned it could be natural gas.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

"Smell natural gas outside? Gloucester Township Police has been receiving NUMEROUS 911 calls for a smell of natural gas in Gloucester Township. Officials are currently investigating a natural gas leak in the East Greenwich/Paulsboro area in Gloucester County," said the Gloucester Township Police Department in a tweet.

