Celebrators prep for Easter weekend by stocking up on sweets at Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Easter weekend around the corner, many might be headed to the store for some traditional and delicious foods.

Specifically, Easter is a time for candy and desserts.

The Action Cam captured shoppers trying to beat the crowds at Reading Terminal Market in Center City on Thursday.

The big ticket item was chocolate.

Candy shops and bakeries at the market say this is their busiest time of year.

For many families, it's a tradition to shop for holiday sweets.

"It's really kind of awesome, everyone has a story about how they've been coming to Termini Brothers since they were children," said Mary Oliver, the store manager at Termini Brothers Bakery.

Store owners told 6abc they expect business to ramp up on Friday.

They suggest coming as early as possible in order to beat the rush.