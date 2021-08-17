PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Summer Twilight Tour at Eastern State Penitentiary is a self-guided audio journey narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.
The tour of America's first prison offers a glimpse into the 200-year-old building's historic past and a chance to explore the 10-a-half-acre grounds at night.
Al Capone's infamous cellblock is also refurbished in light of some recent findings about how the gangster lived.
There are works from 13 artists on display, including a two-story-high installation on mass incarceration, that is the centerpiece of their latest edition, The Fair Chance Beer Garden.
There's a new pop-up shop from Grant Boulevard, and lots of activities to engage in, such as writing postcards to prisoners, quilting and free yoga meditation on Friday nights by Yoga 4 Philly.
Eastern State Penitentiary's Night Tours: Summer Twilight | Facebook | Instagram
2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130
Eastern State's "Night Tours: Summer Twilight" runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings until September 4th
Tickets for Night Tours: Summer Twilight are $19 for Thursday evenings, $26 for Friday evenings, and $32 for Saturday evenings.
Tickets are available online and at the door; however, it's strongly recommended purchasing your tickets online in advance
See Eastern State Penitentiary at night with Summer Twilight Tours
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News