See Eastern State Penitentiary at night with Summer Twilight Tours 

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Summer Twilight Tour at Eastern State Penitentiary is a self-guided audio journey narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.The tour of America's first prison offers a glimpse into the 200-year-old building's historic past and a chance to explore the 10-a-half-acre grounds at night.Al Capone's infamous cellblock is also refurbished in light of some recent findings about how the gangster lived.There are works from 13 artists on display, including a two-story-high installation on mass incarceration, that is the centerpiece of their latest edition, The Fair Chance Beer Garden.There's a new pop-up shop from Grant Boulevard, and lots of activities to engage in, such as writing postcards to prisoners, quilting and free yoga meditation on Friday nights by Yoga 4 Philly.2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130