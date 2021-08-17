FYI Philly

See Eastern State Penitentiary at night with Summer Twilight Tours 

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

See Eastern State Penitentiary at night with Summer Twilight Tours 

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Summer Twilight Tour at Eastern State Penitentiary is a self-guided audio journey narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.

The tour of America's first prison offers a glimpse into the 200-year-old building's historic past and a chance to explore the 10-a-half-acre grounds at night.

Al Capone's infamous cellblock is also refurbished in light of some recent findings about how the gangster lived.

There are works from 13 artists on display, including a two-story-high installation on mass incarceration, that is the centerpiece of their latest edition, The Fair Chance Beer Garden.

There's a new pop-up shop from Grant Boulevard, and lots of activities to engage in, such as writing postcards to prisoners, quilting and free yoga meditation on Friday nights by Yoga 4 Philly.

Eastern State Penitentiary's Night Tours: Summer Twilight | Facebook | Instagram

2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130
Eastern State's "Night Tours: Summer Twilight" runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings until September 4th
Tickets for Night Tours: Summer Twilight are $19 for Thursday evenings, $26 for Friday evenings, and $32 for Saturday evenings.
Tickets are available online and at the door; however, it's strongly recommended purchasing your tickets online in advance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiafyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Philly Fashion Incubator celebrates decade of design with popup sale
Dan Good Jerky in Delco is a small batch company making beef jerky
Profi's Creperie packs dessert and a show at Reading Terminal
Cuba Libre celebrating national rum month with drink deals
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured after gunfire erupts in shopping center parking lot
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: AP sources
NJ trooper, K-9 injured while trying to arrest knife-wielding man
Fmr. Afghan interpreter living in Philly worried about family in Kabul
Woman left husband's body at morgue, spent GoFundMe money: Prosecutor
New England's Mills, Agholor return to their roots in Philly
Video shows diner owner jump into action to save choking customer
Show More
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
NJ man's nonprofit recognizes students joining Armed Forces
Pennsylvania to offer weekly COVID-19 testing for schools
Philadelphia's Haitian community prepares to mobilize, offer aid
More TOP STORIES News