Philadelphia police investigating deadly double shooting at convenience store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly double-shooting inside a convenience store in Philadelphia's Eastwick section is under investigation.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

A 33-year-old man was killed and another 33-year-old man is in critical condition from the shooting.

Police recovered a gun from the scene but did not make any arrests.

