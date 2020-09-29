Trailblazing Latino Mayor Eddie Moran is on a mission to revitalize Reading

READING (WPVI) -- Eddie Moran is the 84th Mayor of Reading, Pennsylvania. But he is the first Latino to hold the office and the first Latino to lead a large city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.Born in Puerto Rico, Moran grew up in Brooklyn before moving to Reading 12 years ago. He became an advocate in the school district for his son who suffers from autism. That led him on an unlikely political journey as he felt compelled to be a voice for his community.According to the latest census data, Reading's population is more than 60 percent Latino. With the city recovering from near bankruptcy and severe poverty, Moran hopes he can help inspire the city to invest in itself.815 Washington Street, Reading PA 19601