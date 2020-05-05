Local schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with surprise visits

Father Mike Speziale, the school minister, and his team visited a total of 45 teachers in one day. He says he always appreciates the hard work teachers do, but this year, more than ever, it was important to show it.
For #TeacherAppreciationWeek staff at Archbishop John Carroll in Radnor went door to door to 45 teachers to say thank you. Should be the time of year teachers hit a stride with classes, instead trying to keep kids motivated online. Thank you teachers! @6abc pic.twitter.com/G7LT0UKMyP— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) May 5, 2020
"I've already told my kids, but I miss them. I was looking forward to having a field day with my homeroom," said Bernadette Glowaczewski, a history teacher.
Father Speziale isn't the only one showing appreciation.
"I've been going around and travelling around and secretly putting signs in the teachers' yards," explained Samantha frees, the assistant principal at Tyson-Schoener Elementary School in Reading School District.
The assistant principal at Tyson-Schoener Elementary in @RDGschools went around to put signs in every teachers yard. One told me it’s the morale boost she needed right now pic.twitter.com/eZ7T1KNkRl— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) May 5, 2020
The secret got out pretty quickly.
"I was super happy my kids were so pumped they all took pictures with me with it," said Brooke Dower, a second-grade teacher with the Reading School District.
More than 40 miles away, the same type of signs popped up in Whitehall Coplay School District, too, all courtesy of a principal there.
Love this effort from the principal at Zephyr elementary in Whitehall who went around with banners for teachers houses. They’re all hand-painted! pic.twitter.com/RR2aQBTUFI— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) May 5, 2020
"It just stopped me in my tracks. This probably 15-foot banner that said 'we love our Zephyr Elementary teachers' and I was immediately overwhelmed with emotion," said Amy Dorward, a fifth-grade teacher at Zephyr Elementary.
